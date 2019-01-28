79th Street Causeway bridge stuck in upright position diverted traffic

UPDATE: The bridge has reopened as of 6:37 p.m. Monday.
The 79th Street Causeway bridge malfunctioned Monday evening, leaving it stuck in the upright position, according to Miami Police.
As a result, traffic was being diverted north on Biscayne Boulevard to then cut east on the Broad Causeway.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police, said a technician was en route to evaluate the bridge. Meanwhile, officers were directing directing traffic away from the bridge.
“We are asking people to avoid the area as we deal with the bridge malfunction,” she said.
Comments