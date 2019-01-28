Miami-Dade County

79th Street Causeway bridge stuck in upright position diverted traffic

By Carli Teproff

January 28, 2019

The 79th Street Causeway bridge malfunctioned Monday evening, leaving it stuck in the upright position, according to Miami Police.
UPDATE: The bridge has reopened as of 6:37 p.m. Monday.

As a result, traffic was being diverted north on Biscayne Boulevard to then cut east on the Broad Causeway.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police, said a technician was en route to evaluate the bridge. Meanwhile, officers were directing directing traffic away from the bridge.

“We are asking people to avoid the area as we deal with the bridge malfunction,” she said.

