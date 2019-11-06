Expect more early morning traffic for the next week as a Dolphin Expressway ramp closes

The newest highway closure coming to Miami-Dade county will be affecting parts of the Dolphin Expressway.

The Interstate 395/SR 836/Interstate 95 Design-Build Project has brought a great many road closures throughout the county, all of which usually take place in the overnight hours.

The newest closures will be affecting lanes on the Dolphin Expressway and a single entrance ramp.

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from Northwest 17th Avenue will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Going northbound on Northwest 17th Avenue:

▪ Turn left onto Northwest 7th Street

▪ Turn right onto Northwest 27th Avenue

▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Going southbound on Northwest 17th Avenue:

▪ Continue on southbound NW 17th Avenue

▪ Turn right onto NW 7th Street

▪ Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

▪ Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

The same ramp will be getting a more permanent closure on Nov. 8.

Detour route for drivers going southbound on Northwest 17th Avenue. Florida Department of Transportation/Miami-Dade Expressway Authority

Starting at 10 p.m. the ramp will be closed around the clock, until 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The Florida Department of Transportation and Miami-Dade Expressway Authority say these closures are necessary to allow contractors to drive concrete piles into the ground to widen sections of the existing bridges.

A single lane on westbound SR 836 from I-95 to Northwest 17th Avenue will also be closed Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 8, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Another single lane on eastbound SR 836 from Northwest 17th Avenue to I-95 will be closed on Friday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.