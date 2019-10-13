More than 30 lane closures on the Florida Turnpike go into effect Sunday. Here’s why

SHARE COPY LINK

Have you been sitting in traffic recently on the turnpike wishing you had just two more lanes so you can get around the slowpokes?

Well, parts of the Florida Turnpike will be getting the widening treatment, some areas seeing an expansion to 10 lanes, and big renovations. But there’s a catch.

It’ll all be done over the next five years.

On Monday, the Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is set to begin a widening project along Florida’s Turnpike Extension, from State Road 836, the Dolphin Expressway, to Northwest 106th Street.

With it comes over 30 full or partial closures throughout the county starting Sunday.

Here is what new improvements will be made to certain parts of the turnpike and what closures you can expect.:

SR 821 from Southwest 288th Street to Southwest 216th Street

First on the list of widening is the SR 821 from Southwest 288th Street to Southwest 216th Street. The turnpike will be widened from four to six lanes, including express lanes.

Nearly six miles of sound walls will also be built along residential areas. Work also includes realigning travel lanes, widening bridges at SW 137th Avenue and SW 112th Avenue, reconstructing the Homestead toll gantry. Construction is expected to continue through fall and the price tag comes out to about $70 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound turnpike between Southwest 288th Street and Southwest 216th Street

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Overnight single lanes closures at 10 p.m. on Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. on Oct. 19.

Southbound turnpike between Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 288th Street

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Overnight single lanes closures at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 to 5 a.m. Oct. 19.

This area will have a slew full lane closures:

Northbound entrance ramps from Southwest 288th Street

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Drive east on Southwest 288th Street to Southwest 137th Avenue, then drive north on Southwest 137th Avenue to get to northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound exit ramp to Southwest 288th Street (Exit 5)

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Take exit at SW 137th Avenue and drive south to SW 288th Street.

Northbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramp from Southwest 137th Avenue

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Drive north on Southwest 137th Avenue to Southwest 268th Street, then drive east on Southwest 268th Street to Southwest 112th Avenue and drive north on Southwest 112 Avenue to get to northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound exit ramp to Southwest 137 Avenue (Exit 6)

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Exit at Southwest 288th Street (Exit 5) and drive east to get to Southwest 137th Avenue.

Northbound entrance ramp from Southwest 112 Avenue

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Northbound detour information: Drive north on Southwest 112th Avenue to SW 216th Street, then drive east to frontage road to get to northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

▪ Southbound detour information: Drive south on Southwest 112 Avenue to Southwest 268 Street, drive west to Southwest 137th Avenue and then continue to get to northbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Northbound exit ramp to SW 112th Avenue (Exit 9)

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Exit at Southwest 288 Street (Exit 5), drive east to Southwest 137th Avenue, drive north to Southwest 268th Street and then continue to get to Southwest 112th Avenue.

Southbound entrance ramps from SW 112 Avenue

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Drive west on Southwest 248th Street to South Dixie Highway, drive south on S. Dixie Highway to SW 137th Avenue, drive to Southwest 288th Street and then continue to get to southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

Southbound exit ramps to northbound and southbound SW 112th Avenue (Exit 9A & 9B)

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Exit at SW 216th Street (Exit 12) and continue driving to get to Southwest 112th Avenue.

Northbound exit ramp to SW 216th Street (Exit 11)

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Exit at Southwest 211th Street (Exit 12), drive west to Southwest 112th Avenue and continue driving to get to Southwest 216th Street.

Southbound entrance ramp from SW 216th Street

▪ Overnight full ramp closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Detour information: Drive north on the E. Frontage Road to SW 211th Street, continue to W. Frontage Road and continue to get to southbound Florida’s Turnpike.

SR 821 from Eureka Drive to Killian Parkway

This part of the turnpike will be widened from eight to 12 lanes, including express lanes. The turnpike and SR 874 interchange will also be realigned.

Sound barrier walls will be built along certain residential areas and other work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, bridge widening, drainage, lighting, landscaping, signage and traffic signal improvements on local roads.

Construction is expected to be completed by spring 2020 and the project will cost about $145.3 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound and southbound turnpike between Eureka Drive and Killian Parkway

▪ Overnight single or double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17. One or more lanes will remain open.

Northbound and southbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway between the SR 821 and SR 874 interchange and Killian Parkway

▪ Overnight single or double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17. One or more lanes will remain open.

Northbound and southbound turnpike Frontage Road between Southwest 152nd Street and Southwest 117th Avenue

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18

Eastbound and westbound Southwest 152nd Street near turnpike overpass

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18

Northbound and southbound Southwest 117th Avenue in the vicinity of turnpike

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18

Eastbound and westbound Southwest 120th Street in the vicinity of turnpike

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18

Here are the full lane closures:

Eastbound SW 120th Street in the vicinity of the Turnpike

▪ Overnight full road closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

Detour information: Drive north on Southwest 122nd Avenue to Killian Parkway, drive east to Southwest 117th Avenue and continue to get to Southwest 120th Street.

Westbound SW 120th Street in the vicinity of Florida’s Turnpike

▪ Overnight full road closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 1

▪ Detour information: Drive north on Southwest 117th Avenue to Killian Parkway Street, drive to Southwest 122nd Avenue and to get to Southwest 120th Street.

SR 821 from Killian Parkway to Sunset Drive





This part will be widened from six to 10 lanes, including express lane. Sound barrier walls will be built along certain residential areas and the turnpike entrance ramps at Kendall Drive will be reconfigured.

Work also includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, bridge widening, drainage, lighting, signage and traffic signal improvements on local roads.

Construction will continue through spring 2020 and the entire project will cost about $73.9 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound and southbound turnpike between Killian Parkway and Sunset Drive

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ If necessary, a second lane will close beginning at 10:30 p.m. and both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Kendall Drive in the vicinity of the Turnpike overpass

▪ Overnight single and double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

Eastbound and westbound Sunset Drive in the vicinity of the Turnpike overpass

▪ Overnight single and double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

SR 821 from Sunset Drive to Bird Road





The turnpike will be widened from six to 10 lanes, including express lanes. Sound barrier walls will be built along residential areas and the project will entail major improvements at the Bird Road interchange.

Work also includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, bridge widening, drainage, lighting, signage and traffic signal improvements. Construction will continue through winter 2020 and the whole project cost about $54.4 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound and southbound turnpike at various locations between Sunset Drive and Bird Road

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17. If necessary, a second lane will close beginning at 10:30 p.m. and both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Miller Drive between Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 118th Avenue

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18.

Eastbound and westbound Bird Road between Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 122nd Avenue

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Northbound and southbound Southwest 117th Avenue between Bird Road and Miller Drive

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 19.

SR 821 from Bird Road to the Dolphin Expressway





This part of the turnpike will be widened from six to 10 lanes, including express lanes. The project will also include major modifications at the Dolphin Expressway interchange.

Work also includes replacing the Coral Way bridge over Florida’s Turnpike; operational, safety and capacity improvements for drivers and pedestrians on Southwest 8th Street and at the Southwest 8th Street interchange; and minor road improvements on West Flagler Street.

Additionally, sound barrier walls will be built along certain residential areas. Work also includes road milling and resurfacing, drainage, lighting, signage and traffic signal improvements.

Construction will continue through winter 2020 and the entire project will cost about $112 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound and southbound turnpike at various locations between Bird Road and Dolphin Expressway

▪ Overnight single or double lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17. If necessary, a second lane will close beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound Coral Way between Southwest 114th Avenue and Southwest 122nd Avenue

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 19.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 19.

Eastbound and westbound Tamiami Trail near the turnpike overpass

▪ Overnight single or double lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 18. A second lane in each direction may close at midnight. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

▪ Daytime single or double lane closures from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 18.

▪ Daytime single or double lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Eastbound and westbound West Flagler Street at the turnpike overpass

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 19.

▪ Daytime single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday and daily through Oct. 19.

SR 821 from the Dolphin Expressway to Northwest 106th Street





The turnpike will be widened from six-eight lanes to 10 lanes.

The project will also include converting Northwest 117th Avenue, between Northwest 34th Street and Northwest 41st Street, into a northbound turnpike entrance ramp and a slip ramp for local traffic continuing on Northwest 117th Avenue.

There will also be interchange improvements at SR 836 and NW 12th Street including the construction of three new ramps, and intersection improvements at Northwest 12th Street, NW 41st Street and NW 74th Street.

The Turnpike bridges over SR 836, Northwest 25th Street, Northwest 41st Street, Northwest 58th Street and the Northwest 74th Street Canal will be widened.

Work also includes constructing sound walls along certain residential areas, asphalt milling and resurfacing, guardrail and fencing, lane striping, drainage, signage and lighting improvements.

Construction will continue through 2024. The entire project will cost about $245 million.

Here are the partial closures for this area:

Northbound and southbound turnpike between Dolphin Expressway and Northwest 106th Street

▪ Overnight single lane closures at 10 p.m. on Sunday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. starting Monday nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ If necessary, a second lane will close beginning at 11:30 p.m. and both lanes will reopen by 5:30 a.m.

Eastbound Dolphin Expressway between turnpike and Northwest 137th Avenue

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

▪ If necessary, a second lane will close beginning at midnight and both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Westbound Dolphin Expressway between turnpike and Northwest 137th Avenue

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

Eastbound and westbound Northwest 12th Street between Telemundo Way and Northwest 114th Avenue

▪ Overnight single lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and nightly through Oct. 17.

Here are the full closures for this area:

Eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 12100 Block/Telemundo Way and NW 114th Avenue

▪ Overnight full road closures from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday and nightly through Oct. 16.

▪ Eastbound detour information: Drive north on Northwest 127th Avenue to Northwest 25th Street, drive east to Northwest 107th Avenue and then continue to get to Northwest 12th Street.

▪ Westbound detour information: Drive north on Northwest 107th Avenue to Northwest 25th Street, drive to Northwest 127th Avenue and then continue to get to Northwest 12th Street.

