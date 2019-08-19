Expect heavy traffic delays on the Sawgrass Expressway. Rollover crash leaves one dead

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A deadly crash has shut down a portion of the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward early Monday.

Lanes are closed following a rollover —and it’s causing major heavy delays. The crash has closed southbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Video from Local 10 shows debris scattered along the highway, an SUV on its roof in the middle of the lanes and another badly damaged car in the grass.

One person has died in the crash, according to Lt. Yanko Reyes, spokesman for Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators are on the scene.

Drivers should take alternative routes including Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs Drive or University Drive.