Traveling through and around Downtown Miami using the Interstate is about to get a lot harder

Miami

Trying to get into or pass through Downtown Miami using I-95 sometime in the next four years? Get ready for possible delays beginning in the July 4 week.

On June 30, the entire southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound I-395 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m the next day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.





This is only the beginning of closures coming to the ramp so that construction of new bridges and a new mainline I-395 can begin.

Starting July 1, one lane on the southbound ramp will be closed for the next four years. You read that right — it will stay closed until mid-2023. The lane closure will extend to just east of Northwest First Avenue.

In need of a detour to avoid the impending traffic? Here are some directions:

▪ Continue south on I-95, exit at the NW Eighth Street (Exit 3B)

▪ Turn left on NW Eighth Street, continue east on NW Eighth Street

▪ Turn left at Biscayne Boulevard to access the A1A North/Miami Beach Ramp

▪ NOTE: I-195 can also be used as an alternate route to access Miami Beach

During the morning of July 2, traffic on the eastbound I-395 ramp connector road from east of I-95 to North Miami Avenue will be shifted to the south side of the road.

In order to implement this traffic shift, one eastbound I-395 lane will need to be closed from east of I-95 to Biscayne Boulevard on June 30 and July 1 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

detour map

The final closure, for now, comes during the night of July 2. The single lane ramp from northbound I-95 to eastbound I-395 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day.

If you want to avoid the ramp, here is a detour:

▪ Exit at the NW Second Street ramp (Exit 2B)

▪ Continue north on NW Third Avenue, then turn right on NW Eighth Street

▪ Continue east on NW/NE Eighth Street

▪ Turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to access A1A North/Miami Beach

NOTE: I-195 can also be used as an alternate route to access Miami Beach