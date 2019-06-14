Want to see fireworks in Miami on the Fourth of July? Here’s where you should go

Fireworks over Bayfront Park in Miami.

Good news, Fourth of July fans. We made it through last year’s awkward Wednesday holiday, which was just a little too far from the weekend for comfort.

This year, we celebrate America’s Independence Day on a Thursday. You know what that means, don’t you? Four-day weekend.

But first, the Fourth. There are parades and bounce houses, live music and barbecue. Hot dogs. Cold beer. And naturally, fireworks. Here’s where to go to see the best in the county (and a couple of nearby suggestions up in Broward, too).





All events take place on Thursday, July 4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mi ami-Dade

Dreamstime

America’s Birthday Bash at Bayfront Park





301 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami

By now, you know the drill: Get to Bayfront Park early to stake out a spot for this annual downtown party. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. Grab a Budweiser at the beer garden, where live music starts at 2 p.m. The family fun zone opens at 3 p.m. There’s also food and drink for sale (no coolers or bottles and cans allowed).

Aventura

Country Club Drive

Grab a spot along Country Club Drive to see the free city fireworks at 9 p.m.

Black Point Park & Marina

24775 SW 87th Ave., Homestead

Spend the day at the park riding bikes or jogging on the trails. Bring a picnic or buy your dinner at the Black Point Ocean Grill. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch at fireworks at the waterfront at 9 p.m.

Coconut Grove

Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Drive

From 6-9 p.m., bring lawn chairs and blankets and find your spot for a picnic as your favorite local spots offer barbecue, corn on the cob and other Fourth of July favorites. Enjoy games, live music and fireworks. Free admission but RSVP to Eventbrite.

Coral Gables

Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables

Head to the Biltmore Hotel Golf Course to stake out a spot when the grounds open at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m., with fireworks following at 9 p.m. Avoid traffic and take the free shuttle service from City Hall, University of Miami and the Youth Center.

The Biltmore is also offering a Stars and Stripes BBQ Dinner on July 4, with VIP seating for the concert and fireworks display and an open bar from 5-10 p.m. Dinner is served from 6-8:45 p.m. Tickets $180 for adults, $50 for kids; $140 for members.

Doral

Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave.

Bring a picnic or buy food from vendors at this free Independence Day celebration, which runs from 5-10 p.m. Presale parking passes $5 until July 1; $10 July 1-4. Buy them at Morgan Levy Park or Doral Legacy Park or take the free Doral Trolley at Morgan Levy Park, Downtown Doral, Doral Meadow Park, Trails & Tails Park and Veterans Park.

Hialeah

Ted Hendricks Park, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah

Head to Ted Hendricks Park for a free celebration with DJs, live music and a kids zone. Grab a bite at some of Miami’s favorite food trucks. Gates open 4-11 p.m. with a fireworks and laser display once it’s dark.

Race to the 4th Independence Day Bash in Homestead

Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd.

Put on your red, white and blue for this free celebration from 6-10 p.m. with food trucks, rides, games, live music and - of course - fireworks. $20 for the VIP experience, which offers a better view of the fireworks.

Key Biscayne

Watch the patriotic parade at 11 a.m. along Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to West End Drive. Have a picnic and watch fireworks once it’s dark on the Village Green.

Miami Beach

Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets

Find a table at the News Cafe or one of Ocean Drive’s other venues or grab a spot on the beach to watch the fireworks at 9 p.m.

Miami Springs

650 Curtiss Pkwy.

Start the day with a patriotic parade at 10 a.m., then head over to the Miami Springs Aquatic Center for a pool party with hot dogs and chips from noon-5 p.m. Free fireworks on the golf course at dusk.

North Miami

Florida International University Kouvens campus, 3000 NE 151 St.

Admission is free and so is the parking at the Celebration by the Bay. Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets for live entertainment before fireworks around 9.

North Beach

North Shore Park Bandshell, Collins Avenue and 73rd Street

The “Fire on the Fourth” festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with yoga. The food trucks arrive at 11 a.m., and the kids zone opens at noon with a rock climbing wall, bungee station, face painting and an inflatable slide. Music starts at 5 p.m, with headliner Dave Mason performing at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks end the night at 9 p.m.

Palmetto Bay

Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9705 Hibiscus St.

The party starts at 6 p.m., with a kids zone, food vendors, artists and craft vendors and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The Wharf

114 SW North River Dr., Miami

Celebrate Independence Day from noon until 3 a.m. at this downtown Miami venue with Indulge magazine. Kids and dogs welcome before 6 p.m. Buy a shot of American whiskey and you get a free beer. For free complimentary entrance, get ticket at Eventbrite.





Broward

Freedom Fest at Gulfstream

901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach

Enjoy live racing, family activities, giveaways and fireworks at 9 p.m. from the Grand Stand.

4th of July Spectacular in Fort Lauderdale

A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Join in the family-friendly fun (kids’ zone, bounce houses, water slides, beach games, face painting and more) from noon-5 p.m. The music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Brass Evolution; headliner Lee Greenwood (“God Bless the U.S.A.”) performs at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hollywood

Hollywood Beach

Offshore fireworks begin at 9 p.m.