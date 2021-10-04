They’re lucky ducks. See a bunch of birds get rescued from a storm drain in Florida

A crew member from the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department reaches into a manhole to grab ducklings inside a storm drain

Lots of activity seems to go on underground in the state of Florida.

Just recently, an alligator in Palm Bay was stuck in a sewer drain, which called for an official selfie.

Back in March, a 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued from inside a storm drain in Delray Beach (she was inexplicably naked).

And over the weekend, in Clearwater, a bunch of ducklings trapped inside a drain got their tails saved.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, some cuties needed rescuing on Sunday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All in a day’s work. Our crew members rescued some ducklings from a storm drain this evening at Sky Drive and Sunset Place. Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call. pic.twitter.com/FMo0hYWDud — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) October 3, 2021

Pictures on the post show a city rescue crew member halfway inside a manhole above the drain while bystanders look concerned.

After their ordeal, five fuzzy babies are seen huddled inside a large blue bucket in a different photo.

“Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call,” the agency said on Twitter.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER