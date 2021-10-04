Florida
They’re lucky ducks. See a bunch of birds get rescued from a storm drain in Florida
Lots of activity seems to go on underground in the state of Florida.
Just recently, an alligator in Palm Bay was stuck in a sewer drain, which called for an official selfie.
Back in March, a 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued from inside a storm drain in Delray Beach (she was inexplicably naked).
And over the weekend, in Clearwater, a bunch of ducklings trapped inside a drain got their tails saved.
According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, some cuties needed rescuing on Sunday.
Pictures on the post show a city rescue crew member halfway inside a manhole above the drain while bystanders look concerned.
After their ordeal, five fuzzy babies are seen huddled inside a large blue bucket in a different photo.
“Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call,” the agency said on Twitter.
