Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

They’re lucky ducks. See a bunch of birds get rescued from a storm drain in Florida

A crew member from the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department reaches into a manhole to grab ducklings inside a storm drain
A crew member from the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department reaches into a manhole to grab ducklings inside a storm drain Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department

Lots of activity seems to go on underground in the state of Florida.

Just recently, an alligator in Palm Bay was stuck in a sewer drain, which called for an official selfie.

Back in March, a 43-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks was rescued from inside a storm drain in Delray Beach (she was inexplicably naked).

And over the weekend, in Clearwater, a bunch of ducklings trapped inside a drain got their tails saved.

According to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department, some cuties needed rescuing on Sunday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pictures on the post show a city rescue crew member halfway inside a manhole above the drain while bystanders look concerned.

Read Next

After their ordeal, five fuzzy babies are seen huddled inside a large blue bucket in a different photo.

“Teamwork is important no matter the nature of the call,” the agency said on Twitter.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service