Florida

Political activist Laura Loomer, who wished for COVID, now has it: ‘In so much pain’

Political activist Laura Loomer
Political activist Laura Loomer Kathy Willens AP

Outspoken anti vaxxer and alt-right agitator Laura Loomer is feeling the effects of COVID-19.

The 28-year-old Barry University alum announced she had contracted the virus on conservative social media platform Gettr Wednesday.

“Yesterday I was feeling ill,” wrote Loomer, a onetime Republican nominee to represent Florida’s 21st congressional district in the 2020 United States House of Representatives elections.

“I had a fever, chills, a runny nose, sore throat, nausea and severe body aches that made my whole body feel like I got hit by a bus, and after sleeping for a few hours, my symptoms started to remind me of how I felt when I had a bad case of the flu a few years ago.”

Hours later, via her Telegram channel, she told her followers she was hurting even worse.

“Just pray for me, please. Can’t even begin to explain how brutal the body aches and nausea that come with COVID are. I am in so much pain.”

On Parler last December, the 28-year-old downplayed coronavirus, joining a digital chorus spreading misinformation, comparing it to food poisoning from eating “bad fajitas.” The mutating virus just passed a milestone of 50,000 deaths in Florida alone this week.

Loomer skipped the widely available and free vaccines that have proven incredibly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Instead, she said her current treatments included the antibiotic azithromyacin, anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and OrthoMune vitamin supplement.

The Arizona native, already banned from Twitter for anti-Muslim commentary, told fans she wanted to get the human form of anti parasite medication Ivermectin — another unproven remedy discouraged by the public health authorities — but couldn’t because “a lot of doctors are weird about prescribing it.”

Additionally, Loomer made sure to give a shout-out to Gov. Ron DeSantis for her free Regeneron infusion.

“Luckily, I live in Florida where Governor DeSantis has opened statewide Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment centers.”

Unlike many who have fallen ill with COVID, Loomer said she does not regret refusing the vaccine and will not be getting one down the road. She followed that up by parroting more widely discredited misinformation about the vaccine being a tracking mechanism for the government.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 4:31 PM.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
