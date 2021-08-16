Miami Herald Logo
Florida

‘That’s plastic. Oh. My. God!’ See a gator suddenly appear next to a Florida fisherman

C Capecoral.jade Instagram

A group outing took a scary, but not totally unexpected, turn in Florida the other day.

On widely shared video first posted by TikTok user @capecoral.jade last week and on Instagram over the weekend, an alligator makes a surprise cameo.

The social media users’ clip, shot in the Everglades, starts out nice and slow. A man is quietly fishing with a small piece of bait off the edge of a storm drain.

In the murky water you can see a small fish darting about as rain falls.

The caption merely says, “Wait for it.” Then again: “Wait for it.”

Just as the video is about to close, over to the man’s left, you can clearly make out the shape of a large alligator in the water, coming out of nowhere. The reptile is motionless, but appears to be giving the human a side-eye.

“That’s plastic,” a woman screams, then curses. “Holy s----! Oh. My. God!”

“I’m like shaking,” says another woman.

The caption on the video that has more than two million likes: “Florida Everglades never fails to amuse and terrify,” with a wide eyed emoji. “#bornandraisedinthesouth.”

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
