‘Life was cut short’: Funeral for Florida man who died of COVID turns into vaccine site

A Covid test AP

A Florida man’s death from coronavirus complications may have saved other lives.

Over the weekend, a testing and vaccine site were set up during services for Marquis Davis, who died July 26. The Cocoa resident was 28 and unvaccinated, although he reportedly regretted that decision while hooked up to a ventilator, his widow Charnise Davis told ABC News.

At both the business owner’s Friday wake and Saturday funeral service at the Faith Temple Christian Center in Rockledge, attendees could get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shot or find out if they were positive for the disease.

“Now we’re seeing things completely shift with this Delta variant. [Marquis] was 28 years old, had the rest of his life in front of him, and because of COVID-19, specifically this Delta variant, and he was not vaccinated, his life was cut short,” Dr. R. Shaun Ferguson, pastor of Faith Temple Christian Center, told ABC.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The church teamed up with Florida Health for the community event..

According to a fundraising page set up for the family, at the time of his death Marquis and his wife were caring for six children, his four nephews, one niece and their own 8 year old son.

“Marquis was big on family and would help anyone, so it was no surprise when he stepped up to the plate to help his brother’s children,” said the fundraiser’s Facebook post.