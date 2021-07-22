Is the $3,000 Publix gift card real? Florida deputies and the supermarket have a warning

This is the fake scam contest item circulating on social media, like Facebook, promising a $3,000 gift card from Publix to celebrate its 90th anniversary. Publix and Gadsden County Sheriff’s warn of the fraud. Gadsden County Sheriff's Office

The first tip-off that the latest Publix “offer” seems sketchy comes right at the top of the social media post that tells folks they could win a $3,000 Publix gift card simply by answering four questions in celebration of the supermarket chain’s 90th anniversary.

The first question: “Do you know Publix?”

Come on. This is Publix. Not everyone is a customer, but what salient being in Florida doesn’t know of Publix? It’s not like the almost 91-year-old chain is a start-up mom and pop market in a small strip mall.

Also, you may not know this but Publix turned 90 nearly a year ago as the Lakeland chain was founded in September 1930 with the opening of a store in Winter Haven.

The contest, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, July 20, is a scam. And it’s not the first to capitalize on the Publix name and familiar green logo to lure the public with prize offers that sound enticing but can really cost you your money and identity and headaches not even a tasty Publix sub can cure.

In 2016, for instance, Publix warned its customers against falling for a fake $150 Publix coupon that was making the social media rounds repeatedly that year.

Florida sheriff’s warning

On Tuesday, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in Florida’s Panhandle Tallahassee-region warned of the fake Publix scam and followed through a day later with a Facebook post of its own. Kind of like fighting the scammers on their shared turf.

“Everything that looks free can actually cost you your hard earned savings,” the sheriff’s office posted. “Social media, text messages, messenger and emails have been rocking with offers like the one below and similar ones to scam you of your hard earned coins and steal your credentials. Don’t click on the links, delete and please do not share or confirm your information!”

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in Florida’s Panhandle posted this alert on its Facebook page on July 21, 2021, concerning a scam targeting Publix customers with fake offer of prize. Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Publix’s response

Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous confirmed to the Miami Herald this latest phishing scheme is phony baloney.

“Please know, this information is false and did not originate from Publix Super Markets. Sometimes, false information may appear to be from Publix due to our brand mark being used without our permission. We sincerely apologize for any confusion this may cause,” she said in an email.

“Publix is the store that knows the most and cares the most about the products we sell and the people we serve,” she said. “To that, the safety of our customers is always a top priority. Our recommendation is to be cautious when things sound too good to be true. Should you have a question regarding a communication from Publix, always reach out to us directly.”