A Florida man made homicidal threats at kids on Snapchat. He wanted nude photos of them

Snapchat application on android smartphone (Dreamstime/TNS) TNS

A Jupiter man obsessed with child pornography sent it to children in Florida, Ohio, South Carolina and Canada, and threatened violence against them if they didn’t watch him masturbate and/or send him nude photos.

Coltin Plummer, 28, admitted the above in pleading guilty last week to possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. A sentencing date has yet to be set for Plummer, who called himself “Johnny Reeves,” among other names, on Snapchat.

According to Plummer’s admission of facts, he got busted after several victims told a Stuart Middle School assistant principal in February 2020 about their Snapchat interactions with Plummer and the administrator went to police.

For example, Plummer asked a Martin County 13-year-old girl “to watch him masturbate, and later sent two videos of his penis and masturbation.”

After she “replied, “WTF?” and asked him to stop,” he sent her a screenshot of her location with “I know where u live now too” and demanded she “watch him or he would come rape her.” He sent “lewd images of a naked teenager,” a South Carolina girl he identified by name.

Plummer told her “to watch him or she would be next.” When the girl refused again, Plummer said he would “’see u soon’ and that he would kill her family.” She continued to say no and Plummer continued to threaten, saying “she has no choice or she would watch her family die, claiming to have already killed two families.”

Plummer couldn’t break this girl. He was more successful with the girl from South Carolina.

South Carolina Sextortion

The previous December, Snapchat user “jeff_t9664” reached out to a South Carolina 12-year-old, who happened to be at a friend’s house. Plummer offered the girls $500 to watch him masturbate. During the ensuing video chat, Plummer asked them to show him their breasts. The 12-year-old did so.

Plummer took a screenshot and told her, his admission says, “if she did not send pictures of ‘other stuff,’ he would send the screenshot to her entire school. Out of fear, [the 12-year-old] sent other images of her genital area.”

“Later that day, it was learned that other students from [the 12-year-old’s] school ... had received the images from Instagram account “jthomas213213.”

Earlier in December 2019, Plummer used Snapchat accounts “jeff_t9664” and “nick_hender5170,” threats of rape and going to the police to get a Jupiter 13-year-old to send him three photos of her vagina and four videos of her breasts and vagina.

What federal agents learned from Plummer

When agents hit Plummer’s place with a search warrant on Feb. 18, 2020, they found him on the back porch, furiously trying to delete child porn material from his phone.

He later admitted getting child pornography from the dark web using a Tor application.

“Plummer explained that he found the victims by adding one person as a contact, then a Snapchat ”quick add” would appear suggesting other users to add as contacts, and Plummer would add them as well,” his admission says.

Agents found “at least 31 images of pre-pubescent juveniles either involved in sexual activity or the lascivious exhibition of their genitals.”

Plummer kept them in his deleted items folder instead of his camera roll, so they wouldn’t be found by someone casually flipping through his photos.

To report online child exploitation, call 800-843-5678 or use the Cyber Tip Line, run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.