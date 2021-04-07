Naples man faces child-porn charges in Miami after sending girl photo of a penis

Getty Images

A year ago, a Naples man started sharing sexually graphic images with a Miami girl over the internet, authorities say.

First, he sent the 13-year-old girl a photo of a penis, they say. She responded with nude pictures and videos of herself, including some that showed her face.

When she told the man that she would not send him any more images of herself, authorities say he threatened her: “No ... you belong to me.”

Jeffrey Keith Holcombe, 49, is now in custody in Fort Myers awaiting transfer to Miami, where he has been accused of coercing the girl into taking and sharing sexually explicit photos and videos of herself with him. It’s the latest of dozens of internet child-porn cases that have been filed during the coronavirus pandemic, which has ignited an explosion of such crimes, according to federal prosecutors in South Florida.

Holcombe’s criminal case in Miami has not been unsealed. He has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday in Fort Myers federal court, but no defense attorney is listed for him on the docket. His criminal complaint charges him with producing and attempting to produce child pornography and with transferring obscene material to a minor, prosecutors say.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Holcombe met the Miami girl on an internet-based social media application in March of last year. After initially exchanging sexually graphic images, the girl said she wanted to stop — then Holcombe threatened her, prosecutors said.

“If she did not continue to send sexually explicit images to him, he would sell those he already had of her online, make posters of her images and post them around the neighborhood where she lived, and would find her and her family,” according to a news release issued by the U.S Attorney’s Office in Miami.

The girl’s family contacted authorities, which led to Holcombe’s arrest by FBI agents over the past weekend. The case, brought as part of the Justice Department’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dayron Silverio.