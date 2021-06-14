One dead, 3 injured after I-95 shooting in South Florida Monday afternoon, police say

rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

One man died after being one of four people shot as they rode in a Lexus down Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

PBSO said the shooter fired into the Lexus as both rolled in I-95’s southbound lanes. The Lexus driver swung off the highway and got to Bethesda Hospital East, about 2 miles from the Woolbright Road exit. Once there, the man, whose name won’t be released until next of kin is notified, was declared dead. The three other shot passengers had injuries described as “non-life threatening.”

The sheriff’s office didn’t have any information on the shooter as of 4:30 p.m. Anyone who does have information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).