Florida

3 people dead, including a child, after a shooting inside a Palm Beach County Publix

A woman, a man and a child were found shot to death inside a Royal Palm Beach Publix Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

PBSO said that’s what deputies saw when they got to the Publix at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. around 11:40 a.m. Though detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting, PBSO says they know one of the dead people was the shooter and there’s not a public threat or active shooter situation.

This developing story will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service