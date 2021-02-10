Crime

Miami cops say video shows a police vehicle burglary suspect. He wore a Rugrats backpack

Someone broke into a Sweetwater police officer’s patrol vehicle while it was parked at his home, Miami cops say, and stole ammunition, a vest and a flashlight.

They also say the burglar appears on surveillance video released Wednesday. That man or boy wore white or silver running shoes with a multi-colored Rugrats backpack. Miami police estimate his height as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.

This happened in a parking garage near Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, when the Sweetwater officer found his rear window shattered. In a video still, the alleged burglary suspect is carrying a fire extinguisher, but isn’t when walking with the vest later.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Miami police burglary unit, 305-603-6030 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers website.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service