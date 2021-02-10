Miami cops say video shows a police vehicle burglary suspect. He wore a Rugrats backpack

Someone broke into a Sweetwater police officer’s patrol vehicle while it was parked at his home, Miami cops say, and stole ammunition, a vest and a flashlight.

They also say the burglar appears on surveillance video released Wednesday. That man or boy wore white or silver running shoes with a multi-colored Rugrats backpack. Miami police estimate his height as being between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10.

This happened in a parking garage near Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, when the Sweetwater officer found his rear window shattered. In a video still, the alleged burglary suspect is carrying a fire extinguisher, but isn’t when walking with the vest later.

Anyone who knows anything can contact Miami police burglary unit, 305-603-6030 or, to remain anonymous, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers website.