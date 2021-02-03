Florida

Look who showed up at a Florida middle school — a 10-foot, 800-pound alligator ‘dude’

In-person students at Lakeland Highlands Middle School in Lakeland, Florida, had more to worry about Thursday morning than mask-wearing and social distancing

According to a tweet from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a large alligator was roaming the grounds around 7:30 a.m.

In the post, you can see the 10-footer sunning itself on a sidewalk near campus. Concerned parents saw the gator hanging out on the road that the students frequent and called authorities.

Read Next

“Deputies met this dude on a Lakeland sidewalk Thursday: 10 feet long, 800 pounds. A trapper had to come get him from the residential/school area,” said the PCSO’s caption, along with video.

In the quick clip, you can see the gator with a snare around its thick neck lunge forward, thrash and hiss.

The unwanted visitor was classified as a “nuisance alligator,” and its meat and hide were reportedly harvested.

The post added that the video was shot by Polk Deputy Ashtin Mosley.

“And no, she won’t be sporting a new belt and boots next week.”

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service