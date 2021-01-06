Why did the alligator cross the Florida road? To eat a late lunch, video shows

Christopher Borges was driving east from his Marco Island home to Miami Lakes on New Year’s Day around 3:30 p.m. when he saw something lying in the road.

Borges’ car was on the Tamiami Trail right near the Big Cypress Oasis Visitor Center in Ochopee, Florida.

His dashcam recorded the footage, a video that shows the car stopping and then trying to go around the obstruction.

Suddenly, the “something” starts to move — and walk.

“Oh my God,” says his passenger off camera.

The “obstruction” holding up traffic was an alligator crossing the road, taking its sweet time, with a large bird in its jaws.

More cars stop for the leisurely reptile to get to the other side.

“Traffic had stopped from way down the road and the gator was lying down when I pulled up,” Borges said. “I had never seen one up that close before. It was pretty incredible.”