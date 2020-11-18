Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

Outdoor sex on a busy highway: A criminal offense.

One Florida couple found out the hard way that getting romantic while cars zoom by can spoil the mood quickly.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Gormley and Shawn McClelland were arrested Tuesday after “many drivers” observed them having intimate relations on the side of a road in Largo, near St. Petersburg, around 2 p.m.

Read Next
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The complaint says Gormley, 39, and McClelland, 30, both of Clearwater, had intercourse “in an open area” where “all drivers could see them” on Whitney Road and US Highway 19 North,

Many passersby called authorities.

After they were read their rights, the “offender” admitted he performed acts of a sexual nature upon Gormley, the report says. But according to both parties, their outdoor rendezvous was “consensual.”

Charges for each included public display of penetration and lewd and lascivious exhibition. They were held at Pinellas County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service