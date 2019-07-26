Florida
A Florida couple married 37 years began to argue. Then out came the dog bone, cops say
A disagreement between a longtime married couple at their Hudson, Florida, home escalated Thursday night.
According to a police report from the into Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call made contact with the victim who said her husband of 37 years had attacked her.
The woman stated that during an altercation, the defendant, Salvatore Desola, threw a dog bone and struck her in the shoulder.
It is unclear if the victim received medical attention.
Desola was arrested for battery on a person 65 years or older.
The 71-year-old retiree is behind bars on $2,000 bond.
The police report does not specify if the dog bone was recovered.
Comments