Where are the most remote jobs during the pandemic? Here’s how Florida ranks on a list

The pandemic has, no doubt, changed the way we live.

From the way we voted to the way we shop and to the way we work and where we work.

Remote, social distancing could be with us for a while if COVID-19 surges because the demand for remote jobs goes hand-in-hand, according to Moneypenny.

According to a survey by the outsourced communication provider, Florida is the No. 1 state with the most remote jobs based on Moneypenny’s analysis of more than 71,000 remote jobs on Indeed, a remote job site.

These are the 10 states with the best chances of finding remote work — with the Top 3 of Florida, California and New York each numbering 7,000 remote jobs listed per capita:

Top 10 U.S. states with the most remote jobs

1. Florida – 10,826

2. California – 7,944

3. New York – 7,154

4. Texas – 5,434

5. Illinois – 2,334

6. North Carolina – 2,214

7. Virginia – 2,199

8. Pennsylvania – 2,190

9. Georgia – 2,166

10. Arizona – 1,793.

Alas, the number of remote jobs also seems to correlate with states that have some of the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Florida, for instance, had 827,380 cases as of Thursday. Tampa, with 538 remote jobs listed, was the only Florida city to make the list of most remote jobs.

California had more than 961,000 cases. New York had more than 524,000. And Texas had more than 993,000.

States with the fewest remote jobs

1. Wyoming – 109

2. North Dakota – 130

3. South Dakota – 133

4. Alaska – 155

5. Rhode Island – 167

6. Montana – 168

7. Hawaii – 170

8. Vermont – 181

9. Delaware – 205

10. Maine — 207.

Wyoming had more than 15,000 coronavirus cases as of Thursday. North Dakota had more than 49,000 and South Dakota had more than 51,000.