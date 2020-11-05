Miami Herald Logo
Florida reports 6,257 new coronavirus cases, the most seen since August

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 827,380. Also, 39 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,961.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Wednesday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 209.

Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were reported — excluding Quest diagnostics data dump in September. Testing information was not immediately available.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,396 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 190,728 confirmed cases and 3,670 deaths.

Broward County reported 803 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county now has a known total of 89,184 cases and 1,542 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 458 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 54,260 confirmed cases and 1,606 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 51 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

