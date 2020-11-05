Coronavirus
Florida reports 6,257 new coronavirus cases, the most seen since August
Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 827,380. Also, 39 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,961.
It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Wednesday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 209.
Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were reported — excluding Quest diagnostics data dump in September. Testing information was not immediately available.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,396 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 190,728 confirmed cases and 3,670 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 803 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county now has a known total of 89,184 cases and 1,542 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 458 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 54,260 confirmed cases and 1,606 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 51 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments