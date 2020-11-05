Florida reports 6,257 new coronavirus cases, the most seen since August

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 6,257 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 827,380. Also, 39 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 16,961.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Wednesday, the cumulative non-resident toll was at 209.

Thursday’s single-day case count is the most Florida has reported since Aug. 15 when 6,352 cases were reported — excluding Quest diagnostics data dump in September. Testing information was not immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,396 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has a total of 190,728 confirmed cases and 3,670 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 803 additional confirmed cases of the disease and eight new deaths. The county now has a known total of 89,184 cases and 1,542 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 458 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has 54,260 confirmed cases and 1,606 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 51 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,477 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

