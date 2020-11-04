‘Do we have this technology yet?’ Trevor Noah catches some heat after Florida tweet

Trevor Noah reacts during a segment about the secret recording of Maryanne Trump Barry The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah made some new fans and lost some old ones after a post concerning Florida on Tuesday night.

Noah’s Comedy Central program “The Daily Show” tweeted a video around 8:30 p.m. after President Donald Trump was declared the probable winner of the Sunshine State, possibly key in clinching a victory.

The quick clip begins with the “Star Wars” mobile space station, Death Star, pointing its galactic superweapon onto its location, then blasting Florida into smithereens to dramatic music.

The caption: ‘Do we have this technology yet?”

By Wednesday mid-morning, the post had received more than 44,000 likes and 1.9 million views, but comments were mixed:

“Because mass murder is funny if it’s other people.”

“Childish, irresponsible, not funny. At. All.”

“Haha, yes. Kill millions of people for voting differently. Super funny, Trevor.”

Others saw the humor in the dark comedy, and many posted the much-shared gif of Bugs Bunny sawing off Florida from the rest of the United States.

