Hey Florida, it’s that time of year again: Watch out for hungry black bears, FWC warns

As if we don’t have enough to worry about, Florida.

Fluctuating COVID cases, crazy politics and all kinds of wildlife (the other day, an alligator was seen walking around the Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade County, OK?.)

The latest thing to fear: bears.

Earlier this week, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent out an announcement via its social media channels to remind us all to beware.

“It’s that time of year again,” read the Facebook post. “Time when bears start packing on the calories, often visiting neighborhoods looking for trash.”

We can do our part to protect ourselves, as well as these cute, but not cuddly creatures, in the process.

In the fall season, black bears require around 20,000 calories a day and “will eat anything that’s convenient,” the FWC website says. “Often food from a garbage can provides bears with more calories in a shorter amount of time than foraging in the woods.”

If you don’t already know the drill: Securing garbage and other food sources is key.

They’re talking everything from birdseed, pet food and fallen fruit, things that might attract these potentially dangerous animals to your yard or neighborhood.

Another reminder: Watch for these big guys out on the road as well.

“This time of year, bears are traveling across more roads in search of food, which results in more vehicle-bear collisions,” the agency says.

Drivers should be more aware of their surroundings, especially around dusk and dawn, and when there is forest nearby.

You are urged to read up more on the topic of Florida black bears at MyFWC.com/Bear.

Final PSA: If you see or suspect that someone is feeding or attracting bears, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.