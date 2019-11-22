Tim Tebow comforts his dying dog, Bronco, in final Instagram video good-bye

Tim Tebow gave his last sorrowful good-bye to his dog Bronco in a Instagram tribute post on Thursday. Instagram

Tim Tebow broke the hearts of thousands as he said good-bye to his long-time canine bestfriend Bronco.

As of noon Friday, over 200,000 people had viewed Tebow’s emotional Instagram tribute to his dog, which was first posted on Thursday.

“One of the toughest goodbyes,” Tebow wrote in the post. “Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever — thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories.”

Tebow, the former University of Florida star quarterback and ESPN television analyst, also asked others to share stories of when they had “the pleasure of meeting Bronco.”

The first video in the post showed Tebow smiling then crying, as he fed Bronco his last meal, a large piece of cheese.

The tribute also had pictures of baby Bronco in Tebow’s arms, a video of the happy pup greeting Tebow and several other pictures of Bronco in his prime. Tebow did not say in the post what illness Bronco was struggling with or the age of the dog.

Tebow’s final words: “I want to make one last video with my son to say thanks for being the best. I love you, boy, so much.”

Thousands commented on the post offering words of condolences and stories of their own long-lost pets.

One comment read, “I remember that first picture of baby Bronco, back in the good old days when I used to love coming to mile high stadium to watch you play. We don’t deserve dogs or animals ... Bronco is headed to hang with all the fur babies and feel no more pain.”

Another said, “Had two Jack Russell brothers that I had to put down together. This was as hard as losing my Mother! Seriously! They were 16. It was first of summer and I still cry thinking of them. They were my [heart emoji].”