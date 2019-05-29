Baseball
Tim Tebow faced a position player making a pitching debut. Watch what happened.
N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media
Former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow’s transition into a professional baseball player generated lots of buzz.
His 2019 season at Triple A Syracuse, though, hasn’t seen too many bright spots. And now Tebow’s struggles at the final minor-league level before reaching MLB with the New York Mets sunk even lower Tuesday night.
Tebow struck out looking against a position player making his pitching debut.
Ouch.
Watch Buffalo Bisons first baseman/outfielder Jordan Patterson fan Tebow in the top of the ninth inning of Syracuse’s 16-2 victory below:
Tebow, 31, is hitting .156 over 128 at-bats with just one home run in 40 games this season.
