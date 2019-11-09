Florida
Man found at Florida reserve after alligator attack. He was airlifted to the hospital.
Tense moments Saturday morning at a reserve in southern Florida.
After receiving reports that a man went missing after being bitten by an alligator, and a search that initially proved unsuccessful, Martin County Fire Rescue crews found the man late Saturday morning, CBS 12 News reported.
The unidentified man was airlifted to the hospital after an alligator attack at DuPuis Management Area, a reserve bridging southwestern Martin County and northwestern Palm Beach County.
The Canal Point recreational reserve is used for hunting during the season, horseback riding, cycling, camping, hiking and fishing.
Reports don’t say what the man was doing when he came upon the gator.
