South Florida
Woman hospitalized after an encounter with a gator at a South Florida wildlife refuge
A morning visit to a wildlife refuge in Palm Beach County led to an encounter between a woman and an alligator.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a woman was bitten on the leg at about 10 a.m. Thursday at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.
The woman, as yet unidentified, was taken to a local hospital but not as a trauma case, according to reports.
The federal refuge contains 145,189 acres of northern Everglades and cypress swamp, according to its website.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sending investigators, agency spokesman Tyson Matthews told The Palm Beach Post.
