5-year-old in Amber Alert is still missing. Mother has stopped talking, cops claim

Taylor Williams Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Jacksonville 5-year-old Taylor Williams remains missing, but her mother, Brianna Williams, has stopped talking to investigators, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday afternoon.

“(Wednesday), we were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement. That’s when she chose to stop cooperating,” Mike Williams said.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Taylor after adults in her home in the 600 block of Ivy Street woke up to a house with no Taylor and an unlocked back door. Mike Williams said the investigation is proceeding as if Taylor is still alive.

While Brianna Williams isn’t a suspect yet, Mike Williams said, “At this point, nothing’s off the table. We do know this — her daughter is missing. She was the last person to see [the girl.] We do not believe she walked away. We need (Brianna Williams) to cooperate with this investigation.”

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw Taylor Williams and her mother together in the last six months to contact them at JSO offices, 904-630-0500; the website Jaxsheriff.org; or Jacksonville Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).