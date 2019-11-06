Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl missing since midnight

An Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl from Jacksonville was issued late Wednesday morning.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Taylor Williams was last seen in her bed around midnight wearing a purple shirt and pink pajamas. When the adults in the home woke up Wednesday morning, Taylor was gone and the back door to the home in the 600 block of Ivy Street was unlocked.

She’s three feet tall and about 50 pounds.

Anyone who knows anything about where Taylor is or has been should call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

