Son is accused of domestic violence against his mother. She punched him in the eye.

Marquis Footman Indian River County Sheriff's Office

A 20-year-old Vero Beach area man was arrested Saturday night on a battery-domestic violence charge after the alleged victim punched him in the eye.

That alleged victim: His mother. Marquis Footman remains in jail on $1,000 bond.

According to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at Mary Henry’s home around 11 p.m. Footman got his story out to Deputy Brandon McKay first.

Footman told the deputy that he came home to get some stuff. He began banging on his mother’s bedroom door and kicking the bottom of the door because she didn’t want to open up and talk to him. When she opened the door, Footman said, she punched him in his left eye.

Henry told authorities that Footman not only banged and kicked on the door, he screamed for her to open the door. Once she did, Henry said, her son grabbed her upper left arm “in an aggressive manner,” McKay wrote in the arrest report. “Not knowing what Footman was doing to Henry, Henry struck footman with her fist in Footman’s left eye.”

Footman said, “No, hell, nah, I never grabbed her, man.”

A woman who saw Footman come into the house said “Henry had no other choice and then when she struck Footman, it was in self-defense to protect herself.”