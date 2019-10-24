A UF administrator recorded the most Florida video ever. It has two snakes and a wasp

A wasp stung a snake that was eating another snake in Gainesville. Yes, you read that right — and it was all caught on camera by a Florida woman. Screenshot of Evangeline Cummings video

What’s the wildest critter story you’ve ever heard in Florida?

Is it the one where a mega iguana was spotted strolling through Lincoln Road? The gator vs. python death match a Florida man recorded?

Whichever wild one you’re thinking of, Evangeline Cummings’ story might change your “That’s So Florida” list forever.

A wasp stung a snake that was eating another snake in Gainesville.

Yes, you read that right — and it was all caught on camera by the assistant provost and director of University of Florida Online.

The video shows the wasp flying around a coral snake that is feasting on a rat snake, said Steve Johnson, an associate professor of wildlife ecology at UF.

Um ok, ⁦@UFEntomology⁩ and ⁦⁦@MartaWayneUF⁩ , I believe I just witnessed a BEE stinging a CORAL SNAKE while the CORAL was dining on a RAT (?) SNAKE and I need your support to process this. ⁦⁦@UF⁩ #FloridaBackyard pic.twitter.com/djbJJGxaUk — Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019

The wasp eventually settles on the coral snake — colored red, black and yellow — and starts walking on it.

Then, the snake twitches. Next thing you know, bam, the wasp stings the predator, sending it thrashing in pain.

The video has garnered more than 50,000 views since it was posted last week.

But how did Cummings even notice this snake vs. snake vs. wasp battle in her backyard?

The rose bush was shaking, she said. Walking over to investigate, she found the dead rat snake hanging from the bush, a coral snake weaving its way through the wood chips and grass.

The snake started slithering its way up the bush, intent to feast on the other snake, Cummings said.

Then, the wasp got involved and spoiled the coral snake’s plan with its venomous sting.

Was the wasp the only one who made it out alive?

Well, despite being stung, the coral snake lived on.

Another video Cummings took later that day shows the venomous coral snake attempting to eat its meal from the ground, despite the presence of wasp “guards.” But it didn’t prevail, and the rat snake hung there for a few more days, she said.

By the way, I have this footage too from later that same day when the coral made its next attempt from the ground. (Seeing this rose bush moving all “by itself” drew me back outside to check it out!!) So the coral survived any wasp sting! And wasps seem to still be present. pic.twitter.com/Dk1z7GWpnr — Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 21, 2019

It’s unknown how the rat snake died on the bush, but Johnson thinks its possible another animal, like a hawk, was carrying it in its claws and lost grip, sending it falling onto the bush.

But he said it’s also possible that the snake escaped a skirmish it had with the coral snake, which “specializes” on hunting elongated reptiles like snakes and lizards, and later died from the venom.

There’s another mystery Cummings doesn’t believe will be solved.

The dead snake was gone Wednesday morning.

“I have no idea who or what eventually removed it or ate it,” she said.

While the wasp seems to have won this battle, Cummings might have won the true prize. She is now an “official” Florida woman.

“I think we can all agree that the country’s heard just about enough from Florida Man,” Cummings said. “It’s time to hear more from Florida Woman.”