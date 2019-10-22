Man who ‘always’ dresses like Spiderman arrested in a $500 credit card fraud, cops say

A Florida man who likes to dress up as Spiderman has been arrested for spending almost $500 in credit card fraud, according to deputies.

Mario Chavez, 22, was arrested four months after detectives began trying to track him down, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameras recorded Chavez, who was wearing Spiderman pajamas, trying to buy $250 in XBOX and Playstation gift cards with a stolen credit card at a Speedway gas station on July 20, according to deputies. The transaction was rejected.

He was also recorded parking a silver Hyundai Elantra at the farthest pump at the gas station and fueling it with gas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the card was inside a black wallet Chavez swiped from a Winn-Dixie shopping cart earlier that day. He stole four other credit cards, the woman’s driver’s license and various insurance cards.

A July 20 bank statement provided to investigators from the victim show he used the stolen cards three times at the Speedway, and one time at a McDonald’s and a Sunoco gas station. A total of $142.95 was approved and $355.98 denied, according to a report.

One of Chavez’s former coworkers and “flings” identified him a month later after seeing his photo on CrimeStoppers. She told deputies he “always wore the same Spiderman clothing” and that the Elantra seen in the video is the car he shares with his mother, according to a probable cause statement.

Deputies never found him at his Lehigh Acres home. His mother said he was staying in Key West and had been there for several weeks, according to the report.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month. Six days later, he turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s facing charges relating to credit card fraud and petit theft and has since bonded out.