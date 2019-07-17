His job was to load ATMs with money. He stole over $100,000 doing that, cops say.

Richard Earl McWilliams, 56 Walton County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested after law enforcement officials said he swindled thousands of dollars while loading ATMs.

Richard Earl McWilliams, 56, of Santa Rosa Beach was arrested Tuesday and accused of stealing more than $100,000 in cash from multiple ATMs across Okaloosa, Bay, Walton and Franklin counties in the Florida Panhandle, and one Alabama county, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

McWilliams was a subcontracted employee tasked with maintaining and loading 42 ATMs with thousands of dollars on a weekly or “as needed” basis.

The company’s owners began to see a string of “low to no cash” error alerts from the ATMS under McWilliams’ charge, according to the FDLE, but it wasn’t until an audit was completed that the company found approximately $102,000 missing from several of its ATMs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A year-long FDLE investigation into McWilliams revealed multiple cash deposits of over $100,000 were made into his bank account between January 2017 and June 2018, according to the arrest report. The source of the funds, FDLE said, was unknown.

McWilliams is facing a felony charge of organized fraud. He is out on bond.