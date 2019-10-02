He woke them up to wash their feet. Then, he sexually touched them, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A technician is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted several sleep study patients at two Florida labs.

Andrew Chickoree, 52, is accused of inappropriately touching two female patients in a “sexual manner” during the sleep studies he was administering, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

The assaults happened when the Pasco County resident was working as a technician at the Pasco Sleep Center in New Port Richey and Florida Medical Clinic Sleep Lab in Zephyrhills, according to New Port Richey police detective Edward Campbell.

He was outsourced to both labs by a third party, he said.

Chickoree woke up both patients —disrupting their sleep study — right before the assault, Campbell said. The assaults also started similarly.

“He started touching and cleaning their feet,” he said.

Neither lab immediately responded to a request for comment.

New Port Richey police say they have acquired surveillance video of the Pasco Sleep Center.

A license search on the Florida Department of Health’s website Wednesday produced no results for his name, but detectives say he did have some certifications are working to determine if he had the proper licenses.

ABC Action News says they have confirmed he was properly licensed and has been a technician for three decades.

Chickoree was arrested Tuesday on one count of sexual battery and one count of battery. He has since bonded out of jail.

New Port Richey is doing a joint investigation with Zephyrhills police and believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation or believes they were a victim are asked to contact Campbell (NPRPD) at 727-232-8902 or Detective Oleson (ZPD) 813-780-0050.