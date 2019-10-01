Family returning from Disney World was carjacked, kidnapped. Cameras recorded it all 

SHARE COPY LINK

A man who carjacked a South Florida family returning home from Disney World — and kidnapped a baby and grandmother in the backseat — has been arrested.

The family had stopped at a Martin County gas station Sunday afternoon. That’s when deputies say Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, struck.

Surveillance cameras recorded Jean walking up to the parked car, opening the door and pointing a gun at the driver, according to deputies. He then tried to force the female driver from the car.

But, this momma bear wasn’t going down without a fight. Her baby and mother were still in the backseat.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The video shows Jean struggling with the woman, trying to pull her out of the car. Eventually, he yanked and pushed her to the ground. She then latched onto the car and was almost run over as Jean drove away.

Shortly after the kidnapping, the grandmother and infant were forced out of the car, according to deputies. They reportedly were unharmed.

Jean was found and arrested in North Miami Monday afternoon. He is facing charges relating to kidnapping and armed carjacking.