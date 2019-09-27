He didn’t want to wait to use the bathroom — so he went on the attack, Florida cops say

Sedrick Woffard

When you gotta, you gotta go.

Mother Nature’s call landed a Florida man in jail this week, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a disturbance call at an assisted living facility in Hudson encountered Sedrick Woffard, who admitted to attacking a fellow resident for taking too long in the bathroom.

“During the altercation, the defendant grabbed the victim’s wrist and punched him several times,” according to Monday’s arrest affidavit.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 36-year-old Tampa man was charged with battery and transported to the Land O Lakes Detention Center.

Woffard was released hours later on $250 bond.