He stuffed a bottle of wine down his pants at Walmart. That wasn’t all, cops say.

Ty Kelley

A Florida man was unable or unwilling to cough up $6.98 to pay for a bottle of Barefoot wine at Walmart and ended up behind bars.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department, Ty Kelley entered a Walmart store on Wednesday, walked to the alcohol aisle, grabbed a bottle of Barefoot Riesling, stuffed it down his pants and took it into the bathroom.

When the suspect emerged from the restroom, said the report, he chucked the empty wine bottle into the trash and left the store.

Folks at loss prevention flagged down Kelley in the parking lot, and cops soon moved in.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 55-year-old was arrested on a petit theft charge and taken to the Pinellas County jail. Bond was set at $250.