A theme park with ‘boogers and germs’ ... or family fun? Inflatable land opens in Florida

Is bigger necessarily always better?

At Jumpin Fun Inflata Park, apparently so.

The newly opened Sarasota entertainment center touts itself as the largest inflatable adventure park in the United States.

Owner Brett Morrow told the Miami Herald that his place is already a huge hit since its opening on Labor Day weekend, with about 1,500 visitors.

“We had them standing out the door in the parking lot,” he said.

What to expect at this 15,000 square foot fun zone: attractions including dodge ball, hoops, bounce houses, climbing wall, battle beam, Ninja course, and even a roller-coaster type ride.

For the adults: a lounge area, where beer and wine will be served starting Oct. 1, Morrow said.

The Sarasota area seems enthused about the family friendly venue. But others had hygiene-related questions.

“I cannot imagine cleaning the sweat off this,” wrote a wary commenter under The Palm Beach Post’s Facebook post announcing the opening.

“How they gonna clean all the kids’ boogers and sweat and germs,” wrote another. “Sounds like a cesspool of germy fun. Whoopie!”

“Oh cool,” added another. “Inflatable, human-sized Petri dish!”

A little trivia: The actual largest trampoline park, sans inflatable rides, is called Altitude. The 55,000-square-foot attraction is far away from Florida, in Texas City.