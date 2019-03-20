‘Behave like an overgrown child!’ World’s biggest bounce house hitting South Florida

Size does matter — especially when it comes to bounce houses.
The largest bounce house in the world (according to Guinness World Records) is stopping in South Florida. This enormous inflatable was inducted into the record books last May.
The super-sized structure is 40 times the size of an average bounce house, at 11,433 square feet. The Big Bounce America features basketball hoops, an obstacle course, megaslide, ball pit, climbing towers, a space ride, even a DJ booth.
Guests will be able to experience different challenges, according to age. Children 4 and under can enter any kids’ session but must be accompanied by a paying adult. Children 5 and above can enter the Juniors or Bigger Kids’ sessions with or without a parent.
The tour stops in Boca Raton at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park Friday from noon to 5 p.m. for all ages.
The Saturday sessions at the park are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. then opens to adults only from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday it goes from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. then opens up to adults only from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The tour returns again for two weekends, March 29-31 and April 5-7, at Miramar Regional Park in West Broward. The same schedule for the sessions as above applies for those latter two weekends.
There are two ticket types — “Access All Areas” and “Bounce House Only.” Tickets cost $19 for one-hour bounce castle sessions, $16-$28 for a three-hour all-access pass and $28 for adults-only sessions via TheBigBounceAmerica.com.
“This event will continue to leave children, as well as adults, in awe when they arrive and happily exhausted when they leave,” says Scot Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of TBBA. “We can’t wait to show America what we have been brewing up.”
If parents or grandparents want to join in the fun, but not literally join in, there are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Only those partaking in bouncing require a ticket.
Any special rules? Be sure to take your shoes off and have fun, according to the website.
“Everyone must behave like an overgrown child!” it adds.
More info and tickets here.
