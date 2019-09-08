‘I will murder as many people as I can.’ U.S. Army veteran charged for threats

Authorities have arrested 45-year-old U.S. Army veteran Leo Arong, a Daytona Beach man, after he allegedly sent messages during a PBS News Hour live video saying, “I will murder as many people as I can.” Volusia County Sheriff's Office

A U.S. Army veteran finds himself behind bars after posting online “I will murder as many people as I can,” Florida deputies said.

Leo Arong Jr., a 45-year-old Daytona Beach man, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with making written threats to commit a mass shooting after Volusia County sheriff’s detectives were alerted to a post on YouTube.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified the sheriff’s office of shooting threats being posted by Arong on YouTube during a PBS News Hour live video.

The sheriff’s office said the comments included:

“I hate jews because I am an inbred LOSER. We have to kill jews in order for LOSERS like me to feel relevant. Thank you.”

“I should have been aborted at birth, to save this country from my coming mass killings of American. Thank you.”

“I don’t want Red Flag laws passed because the FBI might raid my residence and confiscate the weapons I will use to kill other Americans. Thank you.”

“I hate myself. I am uglier than the El Paso shooter, and girls don’t like me, so I will murder as many people as I can. Thank you.”

Sheriff’s detectives, the FDLE and Daytona Beach police interviewed neighbors at Arong’s apartment complex who said they had not seen him in a couple of weeks.

He was found inside his home. When he was interviewed about the comments, authorities said he told them he didn’t mean what he wrote and that he was trying to spoof another user.

Arong is a U.S. Army veteran, and during the investigation detectives discovered that there have been concerns for his well-being and indications that he could be in need of veterans services.

No guns were found inside his home when a search warrant was executed.

Arong was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and being held with no bail.

He is the second Daytona Beach man to be arrested in the last month for making mass shooting threats.

Tristan Wix, 25, was charged for saying “...a good 100 kills would be nice” and “A school is a weak target.. id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away....”

