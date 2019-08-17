‘A good 100 kills would be nice.’ Another Florida man arrested for mass shooting threats

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 25-year-old Tristan Wix, a Daytona Beach man, after they retrieved text messages that showed his plans to shoot at a large crowd. Saying, “A good 100 kills would be nice” and “A school is a weak target.” Volusia County Sheriff's Office

In the weeks following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, Florida has seen a fair share of mass shooting threats — from Walmarts to schools.

Volusia County deputies have added Tristan Wix, 25, to the list of those making mass shooting threats.

Wix, a Daytona Beach man, was arrested Friday after sending several text messages that included threats about shooting at large crowds and hoping for large kill counts, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

In one text he said, “A school is a weak target.. id be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away.. I’d wanna break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever,” according to deputies.

“What you wanna do after the fact, is your own business, if you want to plan to escape we can work on that. But I don’t intend on walking away alive, unless I see it fit,” deputies said Wix texted.

In yet another he said, “But a good 100 kills would be nice. I already have a location (laughing cry face emoji) is that bad?” and “I’m not crazy I just wanna die and I wanna have fun doing it, but I’m the most patient person in the world.”

The sheriff’s office release was not clear on who Wix was texting or how deputies got a hold of the messages.

Sheriff’s detectives worked with members of New Smyrna Beach police, Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to track down Wix in a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores.

Wix was arrested by Shores officers and the Volusia County sheriff’s detectives, and taken to to the Volusia Sheriff’s Operations Center for an interview.

Detectives said he told them that he does not own any firearms but is fascinated with mass shootings.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he’s being held without bond.