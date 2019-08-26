One dead in shooting at car rental parking lot near Orlando International Airport

A man has died after being shot at a rental car facility’s parking lot near Orlando International Airport. Screenshot of Google Maps

A man has died a day after being shot at a rental car parking lot near Orlando International Airport.

Justin Harper, 26, was found shot Saturday night at a Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot about two miles from Orlando International Airport, according to Orlando police.

He was then taken to the hospital where he died Sunday morning from his injuries, said Cory Burkarth, the department’s public information officer.

The shooting did not affect passengers, flights or regular airport operations, according to Carolyn Fennell, spokeswoman for Orlando International Airport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The parking lot is on airport property, she said, but is not accessible to passengers. The lot is part of a “functioning operational facility” where vehicles are stored and serviced before being taken to the terminal, she said.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody Monday morning.

“At this time, we aren’t releasing any investigative details as our investigation is in its early stages,” Burkarth said.

A lieutenant has confirmed that the shooting is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car did not immediately respond for comment.

SHARE COPY LINK A TSA agent allegedly attempted suicide on Feb. 2, 2019 at the Orlando International Airport, sparking confusion and concern and shutdown of portions of the busy airport.