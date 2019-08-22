‘You’re getting shot for fun’: Florida teen threatens to shoot Catholic school students

Anahi Reyes was arrested for taking her sister’s phone and threatening to shoot at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School because she was annoyed by a group text conversation, Altamonte Springs police say. Miami Herald File

A 16-year-old was arrested for threatening to shoot-up a Catholic school.

On Aug. 21, an Altamonte Springs police officer working on-campus at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School was told by school staff of a threat made to some of their students, according to Altamonte police.

Several other officers responded to the school and began talking to students who saw the group text conversation where the threat was made.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say that on Aug. 20, Anahi Reyes, a 16-year-old student at Lyman High School, took her sister’s phone. Her sister is a sixth grader at the Catholic school.

Using the phone, she threatened to shoot one of the students in the group chat. She also threatened to commit a “school shooting,” police said.

The text messages read, “Next person to say something is the first person I will shoot on the school shooting that will take place this Friday... (redacted) you’re getting shot for fun I can’t stand that fish face,” according to a police arrest.

When police talked to Reyes’ parents, they told them that Reyes did not have any weapons or access to them.

Reyes was arrested and taken to Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center. She is facing a charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting.

This threat comes little over a week after a Lake Worth mother threatened to shoot-up at her children’s new school, Barton Elementary, where they were slated to go after a school boundary change.