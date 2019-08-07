An army of crabs invaded a Florida neighborhood. Here’s how one woman reacted

The Giant Blue Land Crab leaves the safety of its burrow to forage for food, Monday, July 18, 2011, at Montgomery Botanical Center, in Coral Gables. They have been around for thousands of years and are native to the Miami area. Years ago, during the rainy season they would migrate in large numbers to lay eggs, crossing roadways to reach the sea. They live in burrows which connect from the land, where they feed, to the water, from which, they get oxygen. Land crabs are an important food source in the Bahamas and Caribbean. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

A Facebook video making the rounds has all the makings of a B movie summer horror flick — kind of like “Crawl” in theaters now with the same state setting (Florida, naturally) but different creatures.

In the 87-minute “Crawl,” it’s humongous and ravenous alligators lured out of storm drains by a hurricane.

In Abriel Arnel’s 24-second Facebook post, the Stuart woman captures the parting of a sea of blue land crabs on the sidewalk of her neighborhood.

Lots of excited squeals, just like in a Hollywood horror flick, as the critters scamper out of her way along the road, sidewalk and nearby shrubs and bushes.

“Apparently they burrow throughout the year, but it’s during this season (and their spawning season) when the heavy rain forces them out,” Arnel told Orlando’s Fox 35.

Sounds a bit like the Sam Raimi-produced disaster movie, “Crawl,”which has crawled to a $36 million dollar gross at the box office since its July 12 release, according to Box Office Mojo.

Maybe Raimi could look to blue crabs for “Crawl II.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission blue crab mating season runs March to December.

“Along the west coast of Florida, female crabs also migrate northward toward the Apalachee Bay region,” the commission said on its website.

Hundreds of Blue Crabs were discovered Sunday night along the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Bibb City.