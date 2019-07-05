Forget ‘Sharknado.’ This summer horror movie mixes hurricanes and giant alligators.

Welp, this hits a little too close to home.

Upcoming summer horror movie “Crawl” paints a horrifying scenario, but one that’s eerily familiar to many Floridians. Heck, all of us.

The trailer for the Sam Raimi-produced disaster flick recently dropped, and anyone who has experienced a major hurricane may feel a chill.

It opens with an evacuation warning to residents as a Cat 5 is about to hit the Sunshine State.

A Florida woman (Kaya Scodelario) goes to find her father (Barry Pepper) to help him flee but encounters him in his “Coral Lake” home, injured and unable to move.

As the storm rages outside, the two are trapped in the house, but the problem is less the storm than the giant, marauding alligators who want to eat them.

Think of it as “Sharknado,” reptile version.





“Swim like hell if you want to survive,” reads a promotion for the film, out July 12.





But before you start your nervous giggling, an expert says that this scenario, while bizarre and terrifying, is not entirely impossible.





“I would say it’s cautiously plausible,” James Perran Ross, emeritus wildlife biologist at the University of Florida told The Gainesville Sun. “Perhaps it’s stretching it a bit, but it wouldn’t be a horror movie if it didn’t.”

For the record, in case of a Cat 5 hurricane, alligators will likely high-tail it out of the area, says Ross.

“They are much smarter than people.”

That doesn’t mean a rogue gator wouldn’t make its way into your home, he adds, referencing the recent news story about a Clearwater woman who had an unwanted 11-foot long alligator break into hers.

“Usually, I would have said that the chances of alligators coming into a home is pretty far-fetched,” he said. “But we just had an incident where an old lady found an alligator in her kitchen.”



