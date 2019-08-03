Some like it hot. This real estate agent hopes you’ll be attracted to his fiery sale.

There’s a home for sale in Saint Petersburg and it’s listing is on fire...literally. Screenshot of Zillow.com

There’s a home for sale in Florida and its listing is flaming hot. Literally.

The St. Petersburg listing is turning heads for its unconventional imagery: dark smoke and bright flames springing up from what appears to be the home’s porch.

The home was heavily damaged by a fire, but instead of looking at it like a weakness, agent Dylan Jaeck of Luxury Beach Reality Inc. decided to capitalize on it.

“I didn’t want to post a boring picture of a burnt house,” he said to the Miami Herald.

So, he went online and made a creative caption.

“Bring your Smores to the Campfire and Build your Dream Home!” he wrote on Zillow.com.

Besides getting some laughs, he’s hoping the picture will make it clear to potential buyers that the city ordered the home to be demolished. The property is being sold for a land value of $99,000 and is in a nice neighborhood, according to the online listing.

No one was inside the home when it caught fire, he said, but it was a tough time for the owners.

“Our hope is that a new family will be able to make great memories as my family did for the 47 years my parents owned it,” Kimberly Sult Cauler, one of the home’s owners, wrote on Jaeck’s Facebook page. “That would make our hearts smile about this whole thing.”

As of Friday afternoon, the home has over 8,000 views.

