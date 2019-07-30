A big, fancy home in a South Florida neighborhood went up in flames. Video caught it all

Watch a South Florida mansion go up in flames Crews were making renovations to a home along Royal Palm Way in Weston when it caught fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews were making renovations to a home along Royal Palm Way in Weston when it caught fire.

A large house in one of Weston’s most luxurious neighborhoods went up in a fiery blaze Monday night.

Video shared by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows large flames covering the entire roof of the home along Royal Palm Way in the gated Weston Hills community.

Firefighters had to use a crane to fight the flames from above.

The house, which was being renovated, is a total loss, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

There are no reported injuries.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a large residential structure fire located at 2550 ROYAL PALM WAY @CityofWeston 2nd alarm assignment requested. pic.twitter.com/01zVQz0cUB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 30, 2019

