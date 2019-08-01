Fight between two cellmates ends with convicted sex offender drowned in toilet, cops say

David Ramirez Florida Department of Corrections

The man accused of murdering his cellmate inside a Jacksonville jail Tuesday did so by drowning the inmate in the toilet, news reports say.

According to First Coast News-WLTV, Paul Dixon allegedly beat and drowned David Ramirez in the jail cell toilet. Dixon has been charged with second-degree murder, according to state corrections records.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office medical examiners have not identified the cause of death. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the deceased inmate was “incapacitated.”

Arrest made in jail murder that occurred today.



Paul Dixon, 43 years old was arrested for killing his cell-mate. He was previously convicted for a murder he committed when he was 17-years-old. He was brought back to our jail for court proceedings. https://t.co/SIlOqWmw8h pic.twitter.com/GkfEZ0Fe9d — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 31, 2019

Dixon, 43, was serving a life sentence for a murder he committed when he was 17, according to JSO. Ramirez, 50, also serving a life sentence, was convicted of molesting a minor in 2012.

The incident happened on the fifth floor of the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, 500 E. Adams St., in Jacksonville, where Dixon had been transferred to for court proceedings. Inmates are housed at the facility before being transferred to a state prison or because they’re awaiting court proceedings.

The facility has surveillance cameras and investigators are evaluating the footage, JSO said.

A third inmate witnessed the fight, JSO records show. JSO has not identified that inmate.