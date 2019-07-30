One inmate is dead after a fight inside a cell at a Jacksonville jail, police say

Homicide detectives are investgating the death of an inmate that occurred Tuesday morning at John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility. Google

Authorities are investigating a death that occurred Tuesday morning inside a Jacksonville Pre-Trial Detention Facility cell. They are looking into it as a possible homicide.

A fight between two cellmates left one man dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death and the cause of the argument are still unknown. At Tuesday’s media briefing, Sheriff Mike Williams said there “doesn’t appear to be” a weapon involved.

The timeline of events is still murky. Although a press release says detectives were notified of a death at the detention facility around 11 a.m., it offered no additional details as to how and when correctional officers were made aware of the altercation.

According to a Facebook post from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in a cell located on the east wing of the fifth floor, which houses inmates that have already been sentenced. There were three inmates in the cell at the time of the altercation. The inmate not involved in the fight is considered a witness, Williams said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While the wing does have cameras, the incident can not be fully seen on them, according to Williams.

Detectives have yet to charge or identify any of the inmates involved. The investigation is still ongoing.

“We want to get all the facts and make sure there’s justice for the victim,” Williams said.